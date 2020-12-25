FRSC Laments Breach Of COVID-19 Guidelines By Motorists

By Onwuka Gerald

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has lamented the high level of speed and COVID-19 contravention by motorists across the country during Christmas celebrations.

The disclosure was made on Friday in Owerri by the Zonal Commanding Officer RS9, Enugu, Mr Owoimaha Udoma

According to him, “The issue became worrisome as over speeding often times has led to road accidents, while breach of COVID-19 guidelines by motorists could also increasingly spread the notorious virus in various communities.

Udoma after warning motorists against the consequences of over speeding, said “We embarked on road monitoring in the states under the zone and we have noticed that violations of speed and COVID-19 guidelines were the major challenges on the road during the ember periods.

“We want to urge road users to maintain all the road traffic rules including COVID-19 guidelines,” he continued.

He also called on the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to ensure that their members observed stipulated guidelines of passengers conveyed to various destinations.

He further advised that COVID-19 is real and it is their collective duty to help government enforce adherence to stipulated guidelines.