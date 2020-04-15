FRSC To Penalize Patrol Team Involved In Trending Video Of Lady Who Sped Off With A Policeman On The Bonnet Of Her Vehicle

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has commenced disciplinary actions on some of their officials who were involved in a trending video with a female motorist earlier Today in Abuja.

Recall that a security operative was filmed lying on and grasping firm to the bonnet of a lady’s vehicle moving at a high speed.

As seen in the video, the lady was apprehended by Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) officers. She had her vehicle’s plate number removed and tyres deflated by the FRSC officials.

FRSC via their Twitter handle has assured the public that the officials involved have been withdrawn and will be queried and sanctioned.

“FRSC INITIATES IMMEDIATE SANCTIONS ON PATROL TEAM INVOLVED IN THE TRENDING VIDEO WITH A MOTORIST DURING ENFORCEMENT OF STAY AT HOME ORDER”

“The action of the Officers involved in that episode is completely contrary to the Core Values and Operational Ethics of the Corps and the Corps frowns at it .

“The Corps Marshal has directed that the entire team be queried and sanctioned in accordance with FRSC relevant regulations on discipline.”

