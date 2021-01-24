FRSC To Start Arresting Traffic Offenders In Their Homes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has said that the organisation is set to start arresting wanted traffic offenders.

This was contained in a statement issued by the FRSC Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, Oyeyemi.

Oyeyemi said that the corps would go after wanted offenders as from Monday, Jan. 25.

He added that the offenders, who were already declared wanted after exceeding the days of grace period from the dates of arrests and issuance of Notice of Offence tickets, were now being looked for by the corps operatives.

The FRSC Boss further noted that offenders who voluntarily reported at any of the FRSC offices nationwide and made payment would not be prosecuted.

The statement reads, “It follows that beginning from Monday, Jan 25, 2021 all commands shall commence the arrest of the targeted offenders, which will include home arrest where necessary, deploying the New Vehicle Identification System (NVIS). Offenders with genuine handicaps will be handled with compassion that the case deserves”.