FRSC Warns Against Insisting On Personal Rights On The Road

Motorists in the country have recently be warned by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) against insisting on being right on the road, saying that such moves can lead to road accidents.

The FRSC Zonal Commander in charge of Zone 9, Mr Owoimaha Udoma cautioned motorists while speaking to NAN on Sunday.

After inspecting major road corridors within Abia, Enugu and Ebonyi States on the ongoing operation safe journey for the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir festivity, he advised road users and motorists to navigate with care so as to make room for other users of same road.

“Often time a fellow driver may be at your right of passage, the best practise then that will avoid complications that might also later result to road accidents, would be to patiently wait till he passes, and then you proceed to your destination.

“Patience and creating space for fellow drivers, are little practices that when done, can ensure for smooth and accidents free road”, he explained.

The Zonal Commander advised motorists to ensure at every given time that they leave early for their Journey, so as to avoid over speeding to make up for the delayed time. “Activities like that that, can bring real complications on the road. A welcomed trip is one that affords people the opportunity of getting to their destination sound and healthy”.

Udoma said that at their disposal for effective monitoring of activities on the road, was enough vehicles and personnel deployed to various locations withing the country.

“The transport companies are also helping with the task at hand, by adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines that stressed that only 50 percent of their passengers be conveyed by them”, he added.