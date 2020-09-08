Fuel/Electricity Price Hike: PDP Tells Buhari To Correct Anomalies, Says Nigerians Cannot Survive The Implementation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lamented that it would be difficult for Nigerians to scale through and survive the increase in price of fuel and electricity price hike, coupled with already adversed economy faced by Nigerians.

The call was made in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who slammed the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed for attempt to justify the increase.

According to him, it becomes outrageous when compared to what we had during PDP’s regime where price was N87 per litre to APC’s N162; and electricity tariff N30.23 per kWh to APC’s N66kw/h.

“It is malevolent on APC’s part to bring a hike of this nature when aware of the faced by over 90 million citizens with an undermining 23 percent rate of unemployment.

In spite of confirmation made that over 90 million Nigerians are overwhelmingly poor by the Federal Government via the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, they forged yet ahead to increase price of commodities of which livelihood of many depends.

“This increase by APC is the same as tying Nigerians to a stake and shooting them with guns. The impoverished will find it tasking to live through these period”, he said.

PDP said that even as the monthly minimum wage remains N30,000, it is still impossible that they will survive the increase in not just price of fuel this time, but transportation, food, medicines as well as house rents.

“The President should know that this act will only make people commit suicides and sell their children if necessary.

PDP therefore strongly condemns any attempt by administration or body to compare Nigeria to other countries where the leadership are responsible and employment opportunities are provided for their youths.

“We had always had fuel in cheaper rates than other countries in West Africa, that is why it is humiliating, shameful, ignominious and scandalous on Buhari’s administration to induce policies that are crippling on the pockets and buying power of average Nigerians.

President Buhari ought to understand that the interest of the public should first be prioritized by any meaningful government and not the other way round.

PDP party is urging further that the President have a rethink of present situation, correct the anomalies brought by his administration before it becomes late and Nigerians react.