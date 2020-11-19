Fuel Price Hike: Niger Delta Youths issue 11days threat for reduction to N120

By Adejumo Enock

The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) and Ex-Niger Delta Agitators Forum have given the Federal Government an 11-days ultimatum to reduce the price of petrol to N120 per litre or get a negative outcome.



Comrade Jator Abido and “General” Ebi Tamuno, National Coordinator of NYDC and the Convener, Coalition of ex-Niger Delta Agitators Forum respectively, gave this ultimatum in joint statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday.



According to the statement, NDYC stated that they will not hesitate to stand for the right of the Niger-Deltans and Nigerians as a whole if the federal government do not immediately reduce the pump price of petroleum products to the sum of N120 per litre within 11 days.



They added that the federal government should repair and put all refineries to immediate use so as to forestall the unending price increment.



This groups requested for a more robust policy on the petroleum industry aimed at fixing the comatose refineries.



The Statement reads, “we hereby state that oil workers should leave the Niger Delta region within 14days if government fails to live up to our expectations. Let it be noted that their safety cannot be guaranteed if government fails to revert the pump price to N120”.



Furthermore, the group accused the Nigerian Government of incompetence, stating that Nigerian should not suffer for the ineptitude of the government as the government should have been more humane as Nigerians were still confronting the challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown and the #EndSars protest.



“We will not hesitate to declare National day of action for a nationwide protest as the economy is biting hard on the citizens”



“We call on all sister organization and groups to wake to the clarion call, Nigerians cannot take responsibility for government incompetence.



The group states that it’s however regrettable that Nigerian refineries have been left obsolete and almost becoming a museum, a show off on petroleum refining equipments, adding that there is no justifiable reason for the exorbitant price over a product God has blessed the country.