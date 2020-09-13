Fuel Price Hike: “Standby Officers Will Apprehend Any Person That Tries To Disrupt Public Peace” – Police On NANS Planned Protest In Ogun

Ogun State Police Command has cautioned the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) against the planned protest they intend carrying out as a result of the increment in prices of fuel, electricity tariff.

The issued warning was contained in a press statement given by the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi.

He said the planned protest is scheduled to be executed on September 14, Monday.

The police got information about planned protest by students that wants to disrupt public peace, we are however, imploring them to have a reconsider to their plan or risk consequences that follows.

The statement read also that some group of persons claiming to be executives of NANS, spearheaded by one Kappo Olawale, in a letter directed to the command, gave the Federal Government five days chance to quickly reverse hike in price of fuel or they will unleash chaos in Ogun and its residents.

“They are also planning to close down highways like the Lagos-Ibadan expressway as they intend circulating violence round the state.

The police affirmed that planned protests as against the stipulated fuel price by the government is not in any form welcomed.

“No group or individual will be allowed to put in harms way the lives of residents to any forms of protest or whatsoever.

“Police operatives will be stationed at strategic positions ready to cease and prosecute any individual that tries to threaten or wants to disturb the public.

“The people should disregard them and go about their daily normal activities. The law is not on their side, that is why we will be on red alert to thwart any efforts by these set of individuals”, statement further read.