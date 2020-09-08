Fuel Price Hike: “Stop Pushing Nigerians To The Wall” – PDP Warns Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that President Muhammadu Buhari with approval of increment in price of fuel, is not having the interest of the citizens at heart and is pushing Nigerians to the wall.

This was contained in a statement made available by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The party chided the attempt of the President in defending the sudden increase of fuel price from N87 under PDP’s administration to an overwhelming N160 by saying it is outrageous, inconsiderate and selfish on his part.

“They said that toppling hike in price of fuel upon the already crippled economy coupled with the sufferings of Nigerians is sheer and unacceptable wickedness from present administration.

The party condemned the current administration for first handling corrupt oil trade and subsidy regime in which N14 trillion lavished by its officials, before increasing price of fuel.

“Nigerians are at the receiving end of the party’s excessiveness and mischievousness that has done nothing good but crippled the economy further.

Ologbondiyan compared the current situation in Nigeria to what was obtainable in other countries of the world, by saying that our standard of living is low and impoverishing as a result of misdeeds and frittering of Buhari’s administration.