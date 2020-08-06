Fuel Price: The Buhari-led Administration Lacks Empathy For Nigerians- CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has state in clear terms that the increase in the pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, commonly known as fuel has exposed the government’s lack of empathy for the people it governs.

In a statement on Thursday by its Co-spokesman, Mark Adebayo, he decribed the All Progressives Congress, APC, administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari as one that is insensitive to the plight of the common man in Nigeria.

According to him, the administration had run out of ideas on how to fix the country therefore Nigerians should get ready to vote out the government he describes as faileeditor one in 2023.

He further explained that a government that has done next to nothing to assuage the suffering masses and small scale businesses when they were hit with the effects of the coronavirus did not have any right to inflict such pain on them as an increase in PMS will affect every other product and services in the country.

He said, “This government has demonstrated, time and again, that it lacks empathy for the suffering of the citizens under an economy that has been so terribly mismanaged due to its obvious incompetence and humongous corruption.

“We advise the government to immediately revert to either the N123.00 that it was reduced to during the lockdown or, better still, make it N100.00 flat which would cushion the combined negative effects of Covid-19 and the badly managed economy of the country.”

“Such an increase at this time is not only ill-advised but also reprehensible and unpardonable.

“What the government should do is find a solution to the burgeoning economic crises of the country and not aggravate an already desperate situation for the mass of Nigerians”.

“The effects of these increase in fuel pump price would immediately reflect on the the prices of food and transportation accompanied by inevitable and punitive inflation.

“It is clear that this government has run out of ideas on how to fix this country and it’s better for Nigerians to get ready to vote out this failed government in 2023.

“That is a patriotic assignment to which all Nigerians must be committed so that the country would not be run asunder by incompetence, lack of vision and anti-people policies as being executed by the current APC government”.