FuelPriceHike: Nigerians Decry Increase In Fuel Price, Slam Buhari

Nigerians on Twitter have lamented the increase in petroleum price to N212.61 per litre, despite promises made by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration not to increase the price in March.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), on February 28, ruled out any increment in the ex-depot price of petrol in March, 2021 to allay the fears of fuel price increment as vehicular queues began surfacing at filling stations.

But, late Thursday night, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), announced that the retail price for a litre of petrol for the month would be between N209.61 and N212.61 based on the average costs of imported petroleum products.

Below are some reactions BreakingTimes gathered from Twitter:

@ImranSZN wrote, “We failed as a country when we elected Buhari in 2015 #FuelPriceHike”

@dayveedcody wrote, “I used to think I was never coming out of depression not knowing it’s Nigeria that’s the depression just imaging #FuelPriceHike from 162 to 212 like how? my advise, leave that country and find peace where your mental health will be preserved cos na small thing day make person mad.”

@effizzzyy wrote, “There’s never been a day this country has put smiles on our faces,never #FuelPriceHike”

@iamseunalaofin wrote, “President Buhari would have been the best president we ever had if he does just 2 of the 7 things he promised here.

“Buhari if you won’t make this country better atleast take us back to where we were before you became president. This 212 Naira #FuelPriceHike is unbearable!!”

President Buhari would have been the best president we ever had if he does just 2 of the 7 things he promised here.



@mbahdey4u wrote, “Japa is the only movement you should be bothered about, I doubt if Nigeria fit good again #FuelPriceHike”