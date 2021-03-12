NNPC Rules Out Increase In Petrol Depot Price In March

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has insisted that there is no increment in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol this month.

This was announced via a post on the official Twitter handle of NNPC, @NNPCgroup.

It simply tweeted, “#NNPC Insists No Increase in Ex-Depot Price of PMS in March.”

This was in reaction to a template released by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPRA) which shows that the new price of petrol has reached N212.6 per litre.

The template, which was released on Friday midnight, said petrol is expected to sell at a lower retail price of N209.61 and at an upper retail price of N212.61.

However, NNPC in the tweet, ruled out any increment in the ex-depot price.

Earlier the NNPC had promised that the petrol price would remain static in March to allow smooth negotiations between the government and labour unions.