Fulani Ethnic Group Ready for the Balkanization of Nigeria – Miyetti Allah

Alhassan Saleh, the Secretary General of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has stated that the Fulani ethnic group is prepared for the balkanization of Nigeria more than any other group.

He said, “Herders are insignificant when it comes to problem of this country, are they the ones looting the treasury? What damages are they causing to this country? Compare to the criminal activities of ‘Yahoo’ boys (Internet fraudsters), kidnappers, political looters, bandits in power, vagabonds in power like Governor (Samuel) Ortom, do you think if there is no oil money, all these things will be happening?

“Today we are ready, let them divide the country, let them not wait till tomorrow. We are better prepared than any ethnic nationality. So we are ready, let them divide the country, let us die, we that don’t have the oil.”

The Fulani herdsmen, also known as the Fulani militia, are a semi-nomadic, pastoralist ethnic group living in the central regions of Nigeria, predominately in the Middle Belt. The majority of the Fulani herdsmen are Muslim.