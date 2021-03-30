Fulani Herdsmen Attack Ebonyi, Over 20 Killed

Fulani Herdsmen have reportedly attacked and killed over Twenty people in Ebonyi State.

The incident happened at Egedegede Community, in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

An eyewitness said the herdsmen stormed their village on Monday’s evening, killing at least twenty five persons.

According to her, “our village is currently under attack. About 25 persons were killed yesterday’s evening by Fulani herdsmen.”

“About five motorcycles were equally set ablaze and three farmlands destroyed, we need help”.

When asked how it started, she said trouble started last year when the herdsmen destroyed farmlands of the villagers.

“So about three Herdsman were killed that last year. It’s crystal clear that they came for revenge.”

Our correspondent gathered that Egedegede bounds Obegu, Amezu, Nkalaha and Eha-amufu (Enugu state) together.

As at the time of filing this report, efforts to speak with Ebonyi State Police Command proved abortive and no statement from the State Government.