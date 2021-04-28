Fulani Herdsmen Open Fire on Nigerian Senator’s Convoy (FULL DETAILS)

Clifford Ordia, the Senator representing Edo Central in the Senate, on Monday escaped death as Fulani Herdsmen opened fire on his convoy on his way to Abuja.

According to reports, the senator was attacked twice by Fulani Herdsmen along Okenne-Lokoja and Lokoja-Abaji roads, but managed to escape unharmed.

He said during the exchange of fire between the criminals and security officers attached to him, three policemen sustained gun wounds.

One of the wounded policemen, according to Ordia, is in critical condition, but responding to treatment in one of the hospitals in Abuja.

He said his personal vehicle was riddled with bullets, though he was lucky to have escaped unhurt. “I’m seriously traumatised by the experience,” the lawmaker said.

Narrating his ordeal, he said: “We were coming from Edo State, somewhere between Okene and Lokoja, when we met these suspected bandits. They opened fire on my convoy. The gallant policemen had to immediately return fire.

“The other security vehicle behind had to immediately join them and they were able to repel the suspected bandits. During the exchange, three of the policemen sustained gun wounds. One of them was critically injured. We had to immediately rush them to a Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja, Kogi State.

“They did their best and was able to stabilise them. I had to immediately put a call across to the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja to be on standby. One of the policemen had a bullet lodged close to his liver.

“We met another setback around Abaji. There was traffic because of the incident and because we had to save the lives of the wounded policemen, we decided to make a move. They opened fire on us. Some vigilantees had to join the policemen and they were chased into the bush.

“That was how I survived that attack. If you see all my vehicles, you’ll see how the bullets damaged them. But I’m glad that we all survived. I must salute the gallantry of our policemen. If given the right equipments, they can do a lot and protect Nigerians.”