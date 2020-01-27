Fulani Herdsmen Vs Tiv Farmers: Clash In Taraba Leaves Three Dead

Three persons were reported killed while property worth millions of Naira were also destroyed on Sunday at Pangari village of Bali local government area in Taraba. This followed a clash between Tiv farmers and Fulani herders.

Trouble started when a herder reportedly invaded a beans farm belonging to a Tiv farmer.

Mr. Dooior James, a native of the village, stated that the herdsman while sighting the farmer who was furiously approaching his cows decided to cut the Tiv man with his Cutlass to death.

“When the farmer was told that cows invaded his beans farmland, he was furious and while he wanted to approach the Fulani man, he was cut with cutlass to death.

“When the brothers of the Tiv man who were at home got the information, they also mobilized and attacked the Fulani man and killed him instantly, a situation that generated high tension within the village leading to massive evacuation of families and properties for fear of further attacks.

It was also gathered that at about 6pm of the same day, the brothers of the herdsman who was killed also mobilized and attacked the village of the farmer, leaving one person killed in the village and so many houses burnt with property worth millions of naira destroyed.

The caretaker chairman of Bali local government council, Prince Musa Mahmood also confirmed that the killing of the farmer by the herdsman was behind the crisis.

Mahmood while giving a vivid account of the event also confirmed that three persons were killed in the clash while property worth millions of naira were destroyed.

He said the government had already drafted security to tame the situation, stating that there is now calm within the affected village. The Caretaker chairman called on the people to lay down their arms and give peace a chance.