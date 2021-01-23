Fulani Quit Notice: Attacks Could Instigate Further Violence In the North, ACF Warns

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has said the Oyo state attack on Fulani will instigate counter-attacks in the North if the Federal Government fails to stop the attack on Fulanis in Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

This was contained in a statement by ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe on Saturday.

The Forum in its statement said it received reports of an attack by Yoruba youths on Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, the Serki Fulani in Oyo State.

It said in the reports, he was attacked and driven out of his house, eleven cars and his house burnt with his family members now living in the bush.

According to the statement, there were allegations that one Sunday Igboho an agitator for the Oodua Republic and who issued an ultimatum giving Fulani people seven days to leave Yorubaland was the instigator of the attack.

ACF stated that the most disturbing aspect of the attack was the allegation that the security agents who were earlier cautioned about its effects stood by helplessly as the attack was being perpetrated.

It continued that the ACF was worried about this trend and told the Federal and State Governments in the South West to act so as to avert further crisis.

The statement in part reads, “We recall that the civil war in the 60’s started with attacks and counterattacks like this”.

“The governments must be proactive and stop history from repeating itself”.

In its statement, the Forum calls for the arrest of those who carried out the attacks.

Furthermore, the Forum warned that “If this is not done there may be counterattacks in the north and the country will be up in flames. The authorities must act. The ACF is very worried and calls on them to act fast”.