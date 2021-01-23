Fulani Quit Notice: IGP Orders Arrest Of Sunday Igboho

The Inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has ordered the arrest of youth leader, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, over quit notice he issued to herdsmen.

BBC Hausa in quoting the Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, as confirming the arrest directive during its Friday programme.

Buhari’s spokesperson Shehu said the IGP informed him of his directive to the Oyo commissioner of police, Ngozi Onadeko,

to arrest Igboho and immediately transfer him to Abuja.

Igboho before now, had asked herdsmen in Igangan in Ibarapa north local government area of Oyo to leave within seven days over reoccurring reports of the killing of some Oyo citizens in the state.

Igboho had chided bandits, herders and Fulanis, including Saliu Kadri, the Seriki Fulani of being masterminds of the rising insecurity in the area.

Meanwhile, the quit notice caused tension in various parts of the state, which made Governor Seyi Makinde to ask the IGP to arrest those causing trouble under the guise of protecting the interest of Yoruba people.

“Individuals causing ethnic tension, they are criminals and once you get them, they should be arrested and treated like one,” the governor had told the CP.