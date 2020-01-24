Full Breakdown Of Emeka Ihedioha And Hope Uzodinma SC Judgement

The Supreme Court last week ruled that Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the validly elected governor of Imo State in last year’s governorship election.

Here are the full details of how the judgment went down;

Uche Nwosu was disqualified as a candidate due to the fact that he was a candidate of two political parties, his nomination became invalid.

Thereby, withdrawing his appeal against Governor Ihedioha.

The appellant, Senator Uzodinma contended that he scored the highest number of votes in the election, but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returned Emeka Ihedioha as the Governor of the State.

A seven-member panel of Justices presided by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad held that Ihedioha was not validly elected as governor by majority of lawful votes cast in the election.

The panel therefore ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Ihedioha, while a fresh certificate of return be issued to Uzodinma forthwith and “he should be sworn in as governor immediately.” In the lead judgment read by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the apex court held that Uzodinma proved the allegation of exclusion of results in 388 polling units of the state where he scored 213, 695 votes.

Hope Uzodinma Vs Emeka Ihedioha Supreme Court Judgement.