FULL DRAW: UEFA Champions League Round Of 16

By Seun Adeuyi

Liverpool will face last year’s semi-finalists RB Leipzig in the Champions League last 16, while Chelsea play Atletico Madrid.

Frank Lampard’s side faces a tough tie against Atletico Madrid, who are second in La Liga, level on points with Real Sociedad with two games in hand.

Manchester City will face Borussia Monchengladbach, who are in the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in their history.

The ties will take place over two legs, with seeded group winners playing away in the first legs and at home in the return matches.

The Round of 16 is to take place in February and March 2021.

See full draw below:

Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

RB Leipzig v Liverpool

Porto v Juventus

Barcelona v Paris St-Germain

Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta v Real Madrid