Funke Akindele Apologises, Says Everyone In House Party Has Been On Lockdown Including Naira Marley

Earlier today, Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello came under fire on social media after a video from her husband, JJC’s birthday party surfaced on the internet.

The mother of 2 has humbly admitted what she did was wrong, thereby apologizing to Nigerians who felt misled because she organized a gathering that had in attendance Naira Marley, after preaching social distancing.

In the video the 42 year old shared on her Instagram page, she explained that she did not intend to mislead people stating that the people present at the birthday are those that stay in her estate and no outsider was invited.

She said #omoghettothesaga was to be filmed Before the lockdown and “some of us have been camped in Amen estate.”

In her words:

“I have seen all your messages on social media and I must say I will not intentional mislead the people. Yesterday was my husband’s birthday, and both of us run a studio located in our estate.

“Before the pandemic, we have all been working here. So this is where everybody work and we shoot a lot of content.

“When the pandemic started, we had to stop all production.

“Before the lockdown was announced, some youths have been in the camp here, rehearsing, singing and dancing. Majority of the youths are those you see on the video.

“So when the lockdown was announced, some of the staff who live outside Lagos couldn’t go back, so they decided to stay back.

“Naira Marley was part of the saga. He was here before the lockdown. It was supposed to be a surprise. When the lockdown was announced, Naira Marley said he likes the environment, that we should keep working together.

“I so much support the government on all the works been done in eradicating the pandemic. I am sorry… I promise to do what I preach.”