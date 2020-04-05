Funke Akindele Blasted For Throwing House Party Defying #COVID19 Social Distancing Protocol

Software Engineer, Tosin Olugbenga took to his twitter handle, @TosinOlugbenga, to blast Nigerian Actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, AbdulRasheed, for organising a house party Amid COVID19 social distancing protocols being observed across the world and in Nigeria.

BreakingTimes reports that major cities across the globe have been on lockdown, as people are being advised to stay at home and avoid gatherings in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In the video of the house party shared by Olugbenga, the Akindeles had her house full of guests at a time the regime directed a 14-day lockdown to help the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) trace contacts and contain COVID-19.

Olugbenga tweeted:

“It is an high level of irresponsibility for Funke Akindele& her husband to organize a house party with so many people in attendance at this time when social distancing is very important. To imagine that @NCDCgov used Funke Akindele an an Ambassador.”

Although BreakingTimes is yet to confirm the date of the party, guests were not wearing face masks or observing any precautionary measures spelt out by the NCDC.