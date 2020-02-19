Furious Donald Trump lashes out at Robert Mueller, threatens to sue everyone involved in ‘fraudulent’ Mueller probe

US President, Donald Trump has threatened to file lawsuits for damages he claims to have incurred as a result of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

Trump, still reeling from the negative publicity and tension generated by the just concluded impeachment trial, in a series of tweets fiercely condemned the 22-month-long probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump also went on to accuse special investigator Mueller of lying before Congress when he told lawmakers he did not interview with the president to apply for the job of FBI director.

Trump in his tweets said;

“These were Mueller prosecutors, and the whole Mueller investigation was illegally set up based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier, lying and forging documents to the FISA Court, and many other things,” Trump tweeted.

“Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out.”

“The whole deal was a total SCAM. If I wasn’t President, I’d be suing everyone all over the place. BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL. WITCH HUNT!”

Trump’s legal threats are the latest development in his renewed assault against the nation’s Justice system, days after Trump expressed his disapproval of federal prosecutors’ initial sentencing recommendation for former Trump friend and confidante Roger Stone.

