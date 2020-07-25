Further Update On Viral Police Harrassment Video – All Four Persons Implicated Arrested

The Nigeria Police, on Friday revealed they have arrested the remaining two persons involved in the dehumanizing treatment of a female citizen in a viral video making the rounds since Wednesday, 22nd July, 2020, bringing the total number of persons now in police custody to four.

In a brief social media statement, the Police said the two additional persons arrested are CPL Aiyedun Akeem and one Ope Owoeye – the civilian accomplice popularly known as ‘Wyclef’. Recall that ASP Tijani Olatunji and Inspr Gboyega were earlier arrested for their involvement in the case.

Investigation is still ongoing after which the Force internal disciplinary procedures will commence for the officers, the Nigerian Police informed.

Meanwhile, Detectives from the State CID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos have reportedly established contact with the victim with assurances that justice will not only be done but will be seen to have been manifestly done.

Adamu Mohammed, Inspector-General of Police, had ordered an investigation into the viral video showing some police officers in Oyo state harassing a female suspect.

The officers had gone to the home of a suspected kidnapper and armed robber to arrest him.

They met the 25-year-old lady there, who gave her name as Towobola.

The policemen, it was learnt after taking the kidnap suspect away, faced Towobola, handcuffed her and accused her of sleeping with the alleged kidnapper.

One of the police officers, identified himself as ‘Wyclef’, brought out his phone and started to film the Tobowola as he asked her questions about her sex life.

In the video, Wyclef mocked Towobola, telling her that young ladies are fond of dating men with questionable wealth which often lands them in trouble.



He stated that if he were to woo Towobola, she would not give in to his advances but would rather have sex with criminals.

He went on to ask her if she was a virgin and how many men she has slept with. Towobola said she is 25, a graduate of the University of Ibadan and had just completed her NYSC.

Reacting, the IGP, condemned the actions of the police officers and said they would be brought to justice.