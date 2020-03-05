Future’s alleged baby mama, Eliza Reign calls him out again on social media

The drama between Future and his alleged 8th baby mama Eliza Reign is far from over.

The pair have been going back and forth for months now over his alleged paternity of her daughter. She’s gone on social media again to slam him for not caring for their child.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Ya’ll ever been so desperate not to take care of your seed that you try to get ya child mama locked up? Even though she’s literally the only person that provides for the child you are already abandoning. #AskingForAFriend.”

This comes following recent reports that Eliza wants a judge to sanction Future for fraud because he told a judge and media outlets that she was completely broke, unemployed and couldn’t afford her legal fees.