Gain Approval Before Using Our Uniform In Movies – NYSC To Filmmakers

By Onwuka Gerald

Film producers have been urged by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to always gain authorized approval before including corps members uniform in their movies.



The disclosure was made in Lagos by the NYSC Assistant Director of Legal Services, Mr Christian Oru, in a meeting between creative industry stakeholders and National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) on practising laws that will strengthen professional conducts of various associations.



Mr. Oru in the meeting stated that the management will no longer tolerate unauthorized use of its uniform in movies.

According to him, filmmakers before using NYSC uniform in movies, an application letter must be submitted, one that will state exactly intended use of the uniform as well give full acknowledgement to NYSC in the movie.



Film producers also will have to submit their scripts to NYSC so the Corps can know how they will be represented in the movie.

Similarly, Filmmakers that desires his casts to wear corps members uniform while shooting movies, we recommend that an application letter be written and submitted to NYSC as indication of interest.



Script will also be submitted to us for vetting. We are aware that it is their copyright, that is why we will do everything to ensure it remain confidential.



“Our camps is open to allow filmmakers advertise their movies”, he said.



“Token referred to as administrative charges would be collected by us from what they generate from the production of such movies where our uniforms were used”, he added.