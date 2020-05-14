Gambari Says He Will Serve Buhari To The Best Of His Ability

“My office is solely for the service of my principal,” the New Chief of Staff to Nigerian Ruler, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, has said.

Professor Gambari disclosed this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

According to him, the new appointment is not about the Chief Of Staff but about the ruler.

In his telephone interview, the new Chief of Staff said his plan is just to do his job, which is to “provide the President with the best advice to organize the office and to make sure that the machinery runs smoothly”.

The ardent scholar said Nigerians should expect a very loyal, dedicated, and efficient service to the President, adding that he would be making sure that President Buhari’s priorities are carried out efficiently and properly and broadly.

Earlier on at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Professor Gambari told newsmen that what the President requires of him is loyalty, competence, and support.

The diplomat noted that his sole guiding principle as Chief of Staff will be to serve the President to the best of his ability.

He thanked the Almighty Allah and President Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve in the new capacity as Chief of Staff.