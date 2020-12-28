Game of Thrones Producer, Lin Qi Dies Of Suspected Poisoning

By Onwuka Gerald

Executive producer on Game of Thrones, Lin Qi, is dead.

The death of the 39 year film producer is being associated to poisoning.

Before his death, Lin Qi was the Chair and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chinese entertainment company Yoozoo Group and a producer on Netflix’s upcoming series, The Three-Body Problem.

Yoozoo Group confirmed his death, saying that he died on Christmas Day after having been hospitalized 16th December 2020.

Shanghai Police are currently probing his death, and have arrested a suspect Xu Yao.

Yao was identified as Lin’s colleague at Yoozoo.