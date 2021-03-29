Ganduje: All Nigerians Must Be Born Again For National Integration

As far as national integration is concerned, all Nigerians must become born again, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has said.

Ganduje, who made the comment in his welcome address at the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium in Kano, admitted that the level of cohesion in Nigeria is currently at a very low point, saying that if nothing is done to change the narrative, the the divisive variables will pull the country down.

The colloquium was organised to mark the 69th birthday of Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He said, “As far as the issue of national integration is concerned, all Nigerians must be born again.”

BREAKINGTIMES reports that this is the first time the colloquium will be held outside Lagos and Abuja since it began over one decade ago.

Dignitaries such as President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the President of Liberia, George Weah, joined the programme via Zoom.

Osinbajo, who was supposed to be at the occassion, made a U-turn, citing bad weather conditions.

Others affected include, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; and the Minister of the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

There has been a heavy haze around Kano since Sunday with visibility very poor beyond five metres