Ganduje replies Galadima, dispels claims of tension over Supreme Court’s ruling

Kano State Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje has described claims by former leader of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Buba Galadima that Supreme Court’s expected verdict on the state’s governorship election is causing tension as baseless and lacking merit. Galadima yesterday declared that the Supreme Court verdict that removed Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State should not spare Ganduje because the Kano election witnessed similar incidences as that of Imo. He told journalists in Abuja that the technicalities considered and applied by the apex court, which affirmed Hope Uzodinma as Imo State Governor on Tuesday, tied to the cancellation of votes that allegedly belonged to Abba Kabiru Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
FACTS AND ISSUES BEFORE THE SUPREME COURT IN ITS COMING JUDGEMENT ON THE IMO STATE GUBERNATORIAL APPEALS
Secondus reacts on Violence, Killings, Human Rights abuses and Rigging in Kogi And Bayelsa Governorship Elections