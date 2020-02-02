0 comments

Ganduje says his S’Court victory signalled Kwankwaso’s retirement from politics

by on February 2, 2020
 

Governor  Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has  said   his  victory  at the Supreme  and the All Progressives Congress’ overwhelming success in  last year’s  National Assembly and  state House of Assembly polls  has signalled  Rabiu Kwankwaso’s retirement  from politics.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of the state,  is regarded as the strongman of Kano politics.

Ganduje said when the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abdul’aziz Gafasa,  APC leaders  in the state and others  presented  him  four lawmakers after collecting their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The governor said   “the last straw that broke Kwankwaso’s back” was the recent  Supreme Court judgment  affirming  his victory in last year’s governorship  poll in the state.

He said,  “A few years ago when Kwankwaso was warming up to contest the presidential election, he boastedthat  he would retire President Muhammadu Buhari from politics.

READ  BREAKING Court voids dissolution of Kwara APC Excos loyal to Saraki, restrains, Oshiomhole

“He also boasted that he would retire me from politics. But if you take a look at the unfolding political scenario, who then is forced to retire?”

Nation, News

APCGandujeKwankwasoSupreme Court

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 