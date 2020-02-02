Ganduje says his S’Court victory signalled Kwankwaso’s retirement from politics

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said his victory at the Supreme and the All Progressives Congress’ overwhelming success in last year’s National Assembly and state House of Assembly polls has signalled Rabiu Kwankwaso’s retirement from politics.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of the state, is regarded as the strongman of Kano politics.

Ganduje said when the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abdul’aziz Gafasa, APC leaders in the state and others presented him four lawmakers after collecting their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The governor said “the last straw that broke Kwankwaso’s back” was the recent Supreme Court judgment affirming his victory in last year’s governorship poll in the state.

He said, “A few years ago when Kwankwaso was warming up to contest the presidential election, he boastedthat he would retire President Muhammadu Buhari from politics.

“He also boasted that he would retire me from politics. But if you take a look at the unfolding political scenario, who then is forced to retire?”