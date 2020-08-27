“Gang Was Paid N1 Million” — Alleged Killers Of UNIBEN Undergraduate Say

Six suspects that were paraded recently by the Edo State Police Command, made confessional statements to the murder of 100 level UNIBEN student, Vera Uwaila.

Vera who on May 27, 2020 went to church to read, was assaulted, raped and was murdered by unknown men.

The incident incited the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to take action by directing Edo’s Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo to start man hunt for the killers.

The primary suspect, Ulegbe was gotten as a result of tip off that was gotten from the first suspect arrested, Osabohien. Osabohien was said to have bought Vera’s phone before her death for N17,000.

In arrest, Ulegbe gave confession that he was the one responsible for smashing Uwaila with the fire extinguisher that caused her death.

Other suspects, Valentine and Ogbebor denied their involvement in the crime despite being mentioned by chief suspect, Ulegbe.

Meanwhile, the orchestrator of the entire operation, Ade was said to have offered N1 million to the gang as they intended using late Uwa for ritual purposes. She however denied being involved as she says she will prove innocence in Court.