Garba Shehu: Adeosun’s Certificate Forgery Worse Than Pantami’s Views On Terrorists

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, says the certificate forgery involving ex-Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, is worse than Isa Ali Pantami’s comments on terrorist groups.

Shehu spoke on Friday when he featured on Channels TV.

Recall that Adeosun was forced to resign in 2018 after her National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, exemption certificate was said to have been forged.

In the 2000s, Pantami, the Communications and Digital Economy Minister, expressed views in support of Al-Qaeda and Taliban during his lectures.

Pantami explained his views had changed but there have been calls for his resignation. However, the presidency, dismissed the demand.

The presidential aide said in the case of Pantami, “you are probing the thoughts, what is called ‘McCarthyism’; you search the inner recesses of the minds of individuals, bring out things they have said or they are about to say or you think they would say and use that against them.”

“If Pantami had forged certificate before coming into office, the attitude would have been different.”