Gates Foundation Donates $250m To Fight Against COVID-19

By Onwuka Gerald
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on Thursday, stated that it had pledged $250 million as part additional funding and support towards the global quest to end the COVID-19 pandemic.
Part of the funds will be channelled to the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to parts of Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.
Bill Gates in a statement said, “We have new drugs and more potential vaccines than we anticipated at the start of the year.
“However these innovations can only save lives if they get out into the world,” he said.
Coordinator for the Gates Foundation’s COVID-19 response in Africa, Solomon Zewdu said a wholesome part of the funds will help ensure that vaccines reach some 780 million people on the continent.
“It is integral to ensure that the vaccines “are effectively financed to locate their way onto the continent and the least appreciated corners of Africa,” Zewdu continued.