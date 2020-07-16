GB Foods Completes Nigeria’s Second Largest Tomato Factory, Allying With CBN & Kebbi Govt

GB Foods on Thursday reminded Nigerians about a recently completed N20 billion Tomato Processing Factory and Industrial Farm in Kebbi State, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kebbi State Government and the Emirate of Yauri.

The factory is located in Yauri, Kebbi State, with Kebbi’s government expressing optimism that the collaboration will result in a win-win situation for the State, the private sector and all stakeholders in the agriculture sector in such a way that food sufficiency and safety will be guaranteed.

The Country Manager, GBfoods Nigeria, Mr. Vincent Egbe, revealed that the company has been working hand in hand with federal and state governments to place Nigeria firmly on food security map.

Egbe said the federal government had encouraged and supported GBfoods to engage with the CBN, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to ensure the successful completion of the Tomato Factory.

According to Egbe, the partnership yielded positive results with the completion of the N20 billion Tomato Factory. He commended the Kebbi State Government for leasing the land for the project and the host communities, especially the Emir of Yauri and the Ngaski Local Government authorities for being supportive.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who is also Vice Chairman of the Federal Food Security Council has restated his commitment to working with the private sector to facilitate food security by “harnessing public and private investment to create a strong, mixed sector economy that can provide jobs for all”.

The factory includes an adjoining farm, with drip irrigation and fertigation infrastructure, greenhouses, seed planting robots, incubation chambers, and an abundance of agricultural machinery. The farm will serve a dual purpose, GB foods said, intimating that it would produce industrial tomatoes in the dry season and soya beans in the raining season.

GB Foods Nigeria is a member of GB Foods Africa. GB Foods Europe (Large Spanish Foods Group) and Helios Investment Partners (a private equity firm, based in London, founded by Nigerians 🇳🇬 with over $3billion in assets under management) are the parents of GB Foods Africa.

The Factory is the second largest in Nigeria, and the only fully backward integrated Factory in ECOWAS, maintaining the distinction of having the largest single tomatoes farm in Nigeria.

GB Foods has said it’s vision in Nigeria is to help accelerate achieving food security, drive empowerment through building skills and contribute to job creation by fostering the agricultural economy.