Gbajabiamila Issues Akpabio Deadline Of 48 Hours To Publish Names Of Lawmakers Awarded NDDC Contracts

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has issued a deadline of 48 hours to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, ordering him to publish the names of lawmakers who were awarded contracts by Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as well as the details of the contracts.

Akpabio’s ultimatum is strongly followed by warnings of a full descent of the law, should the minister fail to publish the names.

The Speaker issued the ultimatum during plenary on Tuesday, a day after the minister claimed that most of the contracts awarded by the NDDC were awarded to lawmakers.

Gbajabiamila’s threat is coming after Akpabio, during his appearance before the House Committee on NDDC on Monday, claimed that the lawmakers were “the greatest beneficiaries” of NDDC contracts.

Asked how the lawmakers benefitted, he said, “I just told you that we have records to show that most of the contracts in the NDDC are given out to members of the National Assembly”.

The Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, made his bold claim when appeared before a House of Representatives committee on July 20, 2020.

The Speaker who accused Senator Akpabio of pulling the oldest trick in the book with the claims believes the minister owes it the country to publish the names in the interest of transparency.

On Thursday, Mr Gbajabiamila was forced to intervene in the sitting of the committee after the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Daniel Pondei, slumped while being grilled about spendings by the commission.