By Adejumo Enock

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has stated that the house is more than willing to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill within the next six months.

The speaker said the house would ensure that it prioritizes a bill that will be beneficial to all.

The Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi in a statement titled ‘We are determined to pass PIB in six months’ quoted the speaker that stakeholders would be as well carried along.

Gbajabiamila said the house is focused on passing the bill within six months period, or less as time had already started to count from when it was presented.

According to him, “We know how difficult it is to want to satisfy everybody. However, we will try to make everyone happy.

Continuing, stakeholders will be carried along throughout the period of draft legislation workings.

He charged members of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) chaired by Mike Sangster to use presented opportunities and reach out to the House Adhoc committee on PIB to give observations.

The Speaker expressed worries over Sandster’s declaration that the PIB present form would not make Nigerian Oil and Gas industry competitive at the global level.

Gbajabiamila Says House Will Approve PIB Within Six Months meanwhile asked if the PIB had any potentials of doing well, Sangster replied yes, that PIB is a representative of needed forms in the Oil and Gas sector.