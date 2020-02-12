Gbajabiamila to US: Help us defeat Boko Haram

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila, yesterday in Abuja asked the United States Government to assist Nigeria to defeat insurgency and other security challenges affecting the country.

Gbajabiamila, while receiving the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, asked: “What is America doing to assist Nigeria defeat insurgency? Is the outcome of the Layee Act affecting the way international organizations operate? What is the status of the Tucano jets we paid for?

“The house and indeed Nigerians are worried about the lingering insecurity in many parts of the country and many citizens of Nigeria are looking up to the United States of America for assistance to tackle this challenge”.

Gbajabiamila commended the US Government for its decision to repatriate the over $300m Abacha loot.

Responding, Leonard said the US was committed to helping Nigeria tackle its security challenges.

She promised to assist in the timely delivery of the Tucano jets to Nigeria.