Gbenga Says BRT Services Are Set To Resume In Ogun State

Commissioner for Transportation in Ogun State, Gbenga Dairo has said that the State government is making considerable plans of resuming services of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), in the State.

He have this disclosure in Abeokuta, during a meeting of stakeholders on how to develop transportation and capacity building in the region.

According to him, “the Ministry of Transportation will also begin BRT services between Mowe-Ibafo and Lagos axis.

Lagos is way different from Ogun State, it is more like a City where lots of commercialization takes place, the BRT service suites, and will do well in Lagos.

Whereas Ogun is different as it is large and consists of Cities and Towns that are have over one million people.

Continuing, he said that till today, individuals still find it tasking in creating a distinction between Lagos and Ogun state, as there are areas in Ogun that are referred to as Lagos.

He further urged the Lagos State government to extend the services of BRT launched in Oshodi to Abule Egba to other areas like Ota.