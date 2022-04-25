GCUF Sahiwal Campus Holds Traffic Seminar

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Government College University Faisalabad Sahiwal Campus organizes a Traffic Road Safety Awareness Seminar which was attended by Yasin Anjum, in-charge Traffic Education, Muhammad Shakeel, teachers and a large number of students.

Talking to the students, the traffic in-charge has said that you are the future of our country. That is why your safety on the roads is our first duty.

Therefore, it is very important to protect you from accidents by making you aware of traffic rules. All of you are requested to ensure compliance with traffic rules.

Make it a habit to use helmets and seat belts. Never drive without a driver’s license. In the same way, while proving to be a civilized and educated nation, you should drive with a driving license. In addition, the traffic in-charge also briefed in detail about the Police Traffic Driving School.

Administration GCU Faisalabad Sahiwal Campus students thanked DPO Sahiwal and District Traffic Police and said that this is a very good and noble step of the police.

