“Gender Based Violence Has No Place In Our Society”– Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

Gender based violence, rape and sexual assault have no place in our society. It is unacceptable behaviour and a blemish on our collective humanity and dignity as a people and as a nation. – Vice President, The Federal Republic Of Nigeria

Nigeria’s Vice President made this remark on Friday, via social media as he decried the lack of enforcement of the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition Act of 2015 and the Child Rights Act of 2003 in some states.

Professor Osinbajo said he held a virtual meeting to discuss rape and gender based violence with the National Human Rights Commission on Friday.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, he said:

“We will continue to work with all actors to detect & punish the perpetrators of these sickening acts & work even harder to prevent their occurrence.

We will also continue to use the platform of the National Economic Council to encourage States who are yet to domesticate the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition Act of 2015 and the Child Rights Act of 2003 to do so”.

