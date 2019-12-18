General Buratai Commissions Ultra Structure For Defence Think-Tank

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai on Tuesday 17 December 2019 commissioned a magnificent two-storey building for the Nigerian Army Resource Centre which was conceptualized as a national ‘Think-Tank’ with the sole aim of furthering the interest & knowledge in the art, science & literature of the defence Services.

During the commissioning ceremony Lt Gen Buratai disclosed that as a result of numerous positive achievements recorded by the Nigerian Army Resource Center since its establishment on 20th November 2015, the Centre have gained international recognition in proffering solutions to defence and security issues confronting nations thus have entered into partnership with global institutions for research development aimed at boosting human capacity and research development for the Nigerian Army in particular & the nation at large.

He stated that the collaboration agreements signed by NARC with both national and international institutions is highly significant, historic and commendable. Some of the institutions NARC collaborate with include Kings College London, United Service Institute of India, Harvard Kennedy School in United States and the Royal United Service Institute of London, among others.

Speaking during the ceremony is a very senior officer and project coordinator on the newly built edifice, Major General S. A. Yaro who stated that the newly commissioned complex will drive the core values for which the Centre was established, and also help to optimize the country’s national security. “Thus, achieving the vision of becoming the leading Centre of excellence, with the capacity to generate ideas towards addressing issues of defence and security in the country”.

In conclusion, the NARC Director General, Major General GA Wahab (Rtd) expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai for his supports and guidance. The indefatigable DG further promised to steer the affairs of the Centre to an enviable height among its comity of nations stating that “to whom much is given, much is expected”.