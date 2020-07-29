General Overseer Arrested For Alleged Kidnap Of Delivery Agent

The General Overseer of New Life Church of God, Shagamu has recently been arrested by the Police for the alleged kidnap of a despatch rider, working with a logistics company.

This statement was made known by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr. Frank Mba, while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the victim who is working with a logistic company distributing Forever Living Products to customers in different places, was ordered by the company to deliver a product that was requested online.

“The victim, Mr. Job Jonathan then rode his motorcycle to ikorodu, then was redirected to Shagamu, without knowing that his kidnap that day seemed eminent”, he said.

“On getting to Shagamu, which happened to be a church. The kidnappers headed by the pastor, then collected the product and abducted him in the process”, he explained.

The Gang leader, which happens to be the pastor built an underground cabin that was used to hold Jonathan hostage throughout his entire days of being held captive.

“Jonathan was forcefully giving anesthesia by the pastor when he tried escaping. Immediately the victim became unconscious and weak. He added that the information provided by the company, helped the police in rescuing him”, he disclosed.

He also explained that the pastor with three other member of his gang have been apprehended by the police. Also, four suspects that carry out their operation in Eastern part of the country have also been apprehended by them.

The gang leader commenced kidnapping crime since 2018, and has completed over 10 operations successfully. His men are responsible for the killing of four civilians, while the leader executed one himself.

He further stated that recovered from them were four Ak47 riffles, 36 rounds of live Ak47 ammunition as well as other weapons that are made differently.