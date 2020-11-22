General Taiwo Joins Twitter

By Onwuka Gerald

Commander of the 81 division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo has joined Twitter.

The disclosure was confirmed by a twitter user, @EditiEffiong who said the general called him from the panel to tell him that he has joined the social networking platform.

Got an unexpected call from General Taiwo from the panel.



He called to let me know he’s joined Twitter -> @ahmedtaiwo.



Hoping Oga Lai allows him enjoy small before he bans twitter 😊 https://t.co/1CjYJ3t7oT — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) November 22, 2020

His user ID is @ahmedtaiwo

His account detailed that he joined since 2009.

The General tweeted that he had no idea that he had been on the app; saying that the account must have been created when he bought a phone back in 2009 at a computer village.

Recall that General Taiwo is currently being probed at Judicial Panel setup by Lagos State Government to look into Military’s involvement at Lekki Toll gate, night were protesters were allegedly being shot at.

The General earlier revealed to the panel that the Army carried live rounds to Lekki toll.

He added that the live rounds were not meant for the protesters.