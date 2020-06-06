George Floyd: Australians Defy Protest Bans In Support Of Black Lives Matter Protests

Thousands of Australians gathered on Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd and also called for an end to mistreatment of indigenous Australians by the police.

Over 5,000 people held ” Black Lives Matter” placards in Brisbane, protesting peacefully under heavy police supervision.

The supreme Court of New South Wales ruled a rally on Friday as unlawful cue to Covid-19 restrictions.

Protesters however vowed to rally without a permit, 5000 people are expected to attend rallies in Sydney.

The Queensland Human Rights Commissioner, Scott McDougall urged the Australian Government to work with Aboriginal Communities .

The Queensland Aboriginal and Islander Health Council admitted circumstances that led to George Floyd’a death were familiar with Minority Communities in Australia.