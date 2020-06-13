George Floyd: Black Lives Matter Protests Held in Taiwan And Australia

Thousands of protesters and activists lined up in the streets of Taipei and Sunder to protest the killings of racial minorities by the police and used the opportunity to talk about racial issues in their counties.

In Taiwan, Hundreds gathered in support of Black Lives Matter movement and also protested the discrimination on the Island’s indigenous people.

The rally was peaceful and attended mostly by Taiwan’s expat community amidst a small police presence.

The protesters called for an end to discrimination on the Ethnic Bunun’s who make up about 3% of the Island’s population.

They raised issues about refusal to allow rent accommodation to indigenous people.

” we don’t want any special treatment. What we want are the most basic rights that we deserve as human beings.”

” We are coming out today to support the movement not because of sympathy, it is because we have also gone through cases of being discriminated against.”

In Australia, the rallies had a heavy presence of the police to ensure social I and they chanted ” no justice, no peace”.

Leader had warned that protests may lead to second wave of coronavirus.

A protesters who attended rallies in Melbourne tested positive for Coronavirus this week.

The Protesters also called for the freedom of refugees in indefinite detention.