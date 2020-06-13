George Floyd: Churchill’s Statue Covered Up Ahead Of UK Anti-Racism Protests

The statue of Winston Churchill has been covered ahead of more anti racism protests planned in the UK.

The UK’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson labbeled it ” shameful” that the statue of UK’s World War 2’a leader got boarded.

Protests have been taking over the UK over the death of George Floyd. statue of leaders and Businessmen during UK’s imperialists days have been the topic of discussion since the Statue of Edward Colston, a slave trader from Bristol got torn down.

Authorities have taken preventive measure on monuments they believe are next.

Boris Johnson said it is absurd and shameful that such monuments could be at risk of attack from violent protesters.

The Protest Organisers urged protesters to stay away from Central London on Saturday to prevent fights with counter protesters.

Police has warned that all demonstrations and protests must end by 5pm.

Boris added:” yes, he sometimes expressed opinions that were and unacceptable to us today, but he was a Hero and he fully deserves his memorial”.

” We cannot now try to edit or censor our past. We cannot pretend to have a different story”.