George Floyd: Despite Curfews, Protests Heat Up, Trump says Military Could Be Deployed

Protests flared up around major American cities despite imposed curfews on Saturday as protesters took to the streets to show their anger at the death of George Floyd killed by Police men while gasping for breath.

Around America, protesters chanted ” I can’t breathe” which were the last words if the deceased.

The Minnesota National Guard was called in for the first time since World War 2 after nights of looting and vandalism.

Meanwhile President Trump said the military could respond quickly. The US Army has recently ordered active duty army officers prepared to deploy if their help is needed or requested.