0 comments

George Floyd: Despite Curfews, Protests Heat Up, Trump says Military Could Be Deployed

by on May 31, 2020
 

Protests flared up around major American cities despite imposed curfews on Saturday as protesters took to the streets to show their anger at the death of George Floyd killed by Police men while gasping for breath.

Around America, protesters chanted ” I can’t breathe” which were the last words if the deceased.

The Minnesota National Guard was called in for the first time since World War 2 after nights of looting and vandalism.

Meanwhile President Trump said the military could respond quickly. The US Army has recently ordered active duty army officers prepared to deploy if their help is needed or requested.

READ  American actor, Jussie Smollett Set To Make His First Court Appearance On New Charges
International


William Ukpe


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 