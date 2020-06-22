George Floyd: DSTV To Withdraw Movies With Racist Content

Following the international protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd by Police officers leading to discussions on racism and discrimination. Media companies are reviewing their policies for content that could contain materials people will view as racist and offensive.

South African PayTv operators, Multichoice which owns the DStv Cable Network in Anglophone Africa and online streaming platform Showmax, announces that it will withdraw movies by comedian Leon Schuster and review if it contains offensive racist content.

Leon Schuster is known in Nigeria for his ” Mr Bones ” Movie series.

Head of Communications for Showmax, Richard Boorman said it’s a precautionary review that is currently underway.

Other streaming networks like HBO and Netflix have cancelled shows that contains blackface characters.

Leon Schuster is known for playing characters of other races and revealed his shock ” can’t the the content of his films does any harm” he told News24.