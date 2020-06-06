George Floyd: France Bans Protests At Eiffel Tower

The French Police in Paris banned protests of the deaths of victims of police brutality on racial minorities from the lawns of Eiffel Tower on Saturday.

It was announced on Friday that the reason for the ban is to reduce the risk of a spread of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Protesters rioted over the 2016 killing of a 24 year old Black man , Adama Traore, who died in a police operation.

The French Government on Wednesday denied comparisons with racism in the United States saying France has no systematic state Violence and that all cases of police brutality on racial minorities gets fully investigated.

The Protests on Saturday were planned on the internet as demonstrations against Police Brutality.

During the yellow vests protests of 2016 and 2019, The French Police was accused of using force on protesters.