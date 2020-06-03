George Floyd: French Protesters Demand Justice For Black Man Killed By French Police In 2016

French police launched tear gas on Protesters after marking the remembrance of a 24 year old black man, Adama Traore killed by the police in 2016.

The Protests came after backings for George Floyd and Black Lives Movement gained a foothold in Paris, George Floyd was killed on May 25.

The Protesters defied a ban placed by the police on Tuesday to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Adama Traore’s family blamed the use of excessive force as the leading cause of death to their son.

He was pinned down by 3 Gendarmes, autopsy results have been inconclusive with reports saying he died of pre existing conditions and others say asphyxiation.